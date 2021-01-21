7News First Alert Weather: Thursday, January 21, 2021 - Thunderstorms are likely on Sunday ahead of our next cold front

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Mostly cloudy skies tonight with the chance for a few sprinkles to make it to the surface. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph and overnight lows will fall into the upper-30s and low-40s. Patchy dense fog will once again develop overnight reducing visibility by several miles for the morning commute.
The fog will mix out during the mid-morning hours and skies will become partly cloudy. There will be a chance for a stray and short-lived shower during the day while most of Texoma is expected to stay dry. Highs will top out in the low-50s and winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.
The atmosphere becomes more unstable on Sunday, which will allow thunderstorms to develop ahead of an approaching cold front. A strong storm can’t be ruled out for the southeastern half of the viewing area.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.