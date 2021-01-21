7News First Alert Weather: Wednesday, January 20, 2021 - Scattered showers to usher in another cold front tomorrow

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Showers will slowly taper off this evening, but skies will remain mostly cloudy. It’ll be a mild night with overnight lows falling into the upper-30s and low-40s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph.
A thick layer of clouds are expected across Texoma tomorrow, however due to prefrontal warming highs manage to top out in the low-60s. Winds will shift to the northeast during the afternoon. There will be a chance for scattered showers to move through southwest Oklahoma and northwest Texas during the day as our next cold front moves across the area.
There will be more energy within the atmosphere on Sunday to support scattered thunderstorms. The chance for thunderstorms will linger into early Monday morning along and ahead of a cold front. Once the front passes the area, the atmosphere should begin to stabilize and gradual clearing will take place.
