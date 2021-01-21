Rock art helping feed students in need

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton community member is taking small donations for rock paintings to support his favorite charity.
Lawton Public Schools Food for Kids Backpack Program got a big boost thanks to Lawtonian, Addam Tate.
He donated more than 600-dollars to the program that gives students in need a bag of food to hold them over on weekends and holidays.
“It breaks my heart to know that some of these children will have no food over the weekend they have no way in preparing food, so the backpack program is so vital to this community,” Tate said.
The money comes from selling painted rocks.
Tate started painting them as a hobby but soon learned his friends wanted to pay to get a piece of his artwork.
“I really didn’t want to take money for them because it’s something I enjoy doing, but I thought this might be a way I can give back to the community, and make everyone just a little bit happier, and support of one of my favorite charities Food for Kids,” Tate said.
Tate said every penny that’s made from the rock paintings goes directly to the charity.
“I don’t like to charge a lot of these rocks but at the same time it’s going to feed hungry children, and that’s so deeply important to me. I charge 15-dollars and I do pretty much anything, I paint portrait rocks of people face, and so there’s a lot of styles I can do.”
Tate said as long as requests for painted rocks come in, he’ll continue to donate to the program.
