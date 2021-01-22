A Day in the Life: Command Sergeant Major

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) -The command sergeant major is the senior noncommissioned officer in a unit who advises the commander on all issues related to the enlisted ranks.
In this A Day in the Life segment, 7 News Anchor Makenzie Burk met with the Command Sgt. Maj. of the FIRES Center of Excellence, and learned what his role is in the ARMY and on Fort Sill.
CSM Steve Burnley enlisted in the army almost 28 years ago, moving up the ranks to where he is now.
“It’s probably one of the coolest jobs I’ve ever had,” said CSM Burnley. “And specific to here at the FIRES Center of Excellence, where we take civilians off the street, and we turn them into warriors and soldiers.”
As the senior noncommissioned officer, he also advises the Major General on post.
“On not only the enlisted force and what we’re doing, but the programs and decisions he makes for the folks here on Fort Sill, or for the soldiers and families,” said CSM Burnley. “I go out and assess those programs, and assess those decisions and provide feedback to him on the effectiveness of them. Or if there’s something we need to improve or change in order to make things better here.”
CSM Burnley actually did his basic training on Fort Sill when he joined the ARMY, and says he’s proud that the mission has stayed the same over the years.
“They are bringing in civilians, they’re turning them into soldiers everyday,” said CSM Burnley. “The buildings, in fact my barracks I think are still there. But some things have updated. We’re on like our 3rd or 4th uniform, since I came in. But it’s the same. The ARMY keeps rolling along.”
He says for those young soldiers looking to move up in the ranks, it takes patience and hard work.
“The ARMY recognizes those that do well, and do their job,” said CSM Burnley. “And the ARMY is a great organization to be a part of with a very diverse group of people. We have a very professional force. And the only thing limiting an individual on what they can achieve in the AMRY is themselves. If you put your mind to it, and you apply for it, you train for it, you can be whatever you want to be.”
