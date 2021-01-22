First Alert Forecast (1/22AM)

A closed low pressure system and a cold front will make its way through Texoma on Sunday. Winds will turn from the southwest to the northeast at 5 to 15mph once the front passes by. South winds will pull in moisture northward ahead of the front. We’re talking dewpoints in the 60s. This moisture will allow for a rather mild day temperature wise. Expect mid 60s to low 70s. With the lift from the cold front and CAPE (storm energy) values being present.. a few strong to marginally severe storms are capable across the southeastern part of the viewing area. Timing would be late Sunday afternoon into the evening.