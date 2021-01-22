First Alert Forecast (1/22AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Many are waking up to patchy to dense fog this morning! As always take it easy and slow getting to your destination today as visibility in most areas are under 5 miles/ Fog will taper off by mid to late morning and then we’re left with mostly to partly cloudy skies for the rest of this Friday. Highs will be very seasonable this afternoon rising into the low to mid 50s. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph.
Cloud cover will increase overnight again with temperatures by sunrise tomorrow in the upper 30s to low 40s. Most of the day tomorrow will stay dry under cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 50s with southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Rain chances will increase slightly during the evening but the bulk of the rain will arrive on Sunday.
A closed low pressure system and a cold front will make its way through Texoma on Sunday. Winds will turn from the southwest to the northeast at 5 to 15mph once the front passes by. South winds will pull in moisture northward ahead of the front. We’re talking dewpoints in the 60s. This moisture will allow for a rather mild day temperature wise. Expect mid 60s to low 70s. With the lift from the cold front and CAPE (storm energy) values being present.. a few strong to marginally severe storms are capable across the southeastern part of the viewing area. Timing would be late Sunday afternoon into the evening.
Cooler air will funnel behind the front leaving high temperatures to kick off the work week in the mid to low 50s. As the storm system exits skies will clear and more sunshine will return.
Another storm system arrives by Wednesday bringing the chance for another round of precipitation to the area.
Have a great weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
