Ft. Sill holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new addition

FT. SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Ft. Sill held a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony of a renovated building on Thursday.
The building was dedicated to Lieutenant John Fox, a Medal of Honor recipient for his heroic actions in World War II. The building will be called Fox Hall and will be used as a headquarters for 1-22nd Field Artillery Battalion.
The new addition will be used to house and train soldiers and will allow Fort Sill to have more trainees go through basic combat training each year.
Lt. Col Robin Vandeusen, the Commander of 1-22nd, and the Command Sgt. Major Jimmy Alexander performed the ceremonial ribbon cutting.
