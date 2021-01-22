Lawton Police need help identifying suspect in armed robbery

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect in an armed robbery.
The robbery happened January 18 at the Dollar General at Southwest 9th and Lee Blvd. Investigators say the suspect robbed the store at gunpoint and got away with a large amount of cash and other items.
If you have any information about this incident, you can safely and anonymously submit a tip on the Lawton Crime Stoppers’ website or call this number 580-355-4636.
All tips are anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.
