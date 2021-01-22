UPDATE: LPD says they will be releasing body camera footage of shooting

The incident that resulted in the loss of life of Zonterious Johnson on January 17 is one that our community is processing and grieving together. Under any circumstances, the loss of life is tragic for all involved. I would like to express my condolences for all involved and I would like the citizens of this community to know that the City of Lawton and the Lawton Police Department are fully committed to understanding all of the facts and circumstances leading up to this incident. Although the initial review suggests applicable policies and procedures were followed, the incident -- currently under investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, an independent and third-party agency -- will be thoroughly reviewed.