Monster Truck Wars to take place in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Stephens County Fair & Expo Center is hosting the 3rd annual Monster Truck Wars on Saturday. Organizers of the event say it’s America’s wildest monster truck show!
There will be two shows, a matinee and an evening show. The gates for the matinee will open at 11 a.m. with a pre-show meet and greet taking place from 11:30 am – 12:30 pm. For the evening show, the gates will be open at 5:00 pm, with another pre-show meet and greet from 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm.
The organizers of the event say this is the only appearance in this region for superstars of the monster truck world, such as Outlaw, 3-time World Champion Bear Foot, and El Oso Loco.
There will also be plenty of bonus entertainment, including power wheel races for kids 3 to 9 years old. Kids can bring their big wheels to race around the track. Those interested should call to make a reservation.
You could also get a chance to ride in a real monster truck with their Sergeant Smash Monster Truck Ride.
If you would like more information about the event, you can visit their Facebook page and if you would like to purchase tickets, you can visit the Monster Truck Wars website.
