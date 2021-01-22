7News First Alert Weather: Friday, January 22, 2021 - Stray shower possible on Saturday with numerous showers and thunderstorms on Sunday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Clouds will increase during the evening and patchy fog will once again develop into the overnight hours. Lows will fall into the upper-30s and low-40s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Wind chills will briefly be in the mid-30s before daybreak.
Skies will be cloudy to kick off the weekend with a chance for a stray and short-lived shower at any time during the day. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid-50s and winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.
The southerly wind flow will continue to pump in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and showers will increase in coverage across Texoma. There is a possibly for a few thunderstorms to develop after 2:00 pm and a strong storm can’t be ruled out for Montague, Jack, Clay, Young, Jefferson and parts of Stephens counties during the evening. A cold front will then move through the area on Sunday evening which will allow a cool and dry air mass to settle in on by Monday of next week.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.