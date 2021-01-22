7News First Alert Weather: Friday, January 22, 2021 - Stray shower possible on Saturday with numerous showers and thunderstorms on Sunday

The southerly wind flow will continue to pump in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and showers will increase in coverage across Texoma. There is a possibly for a few thunderstorms to develop after 2:00 pm and a strong storm can’t be ruled out for Montague, Jack, Clay, Young, Jefferson and parts of Stephens counties during the evening. A cold front will then move through the area on Sunday evening which will allow a cool and dry air mass to settle in on by Monday of next week.