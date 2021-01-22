Oklahomans may soon get to participate in Bigfoot hunting season

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - An Oklahoma State Representative has filed a bill that would establish a hunting season for Bigfoot.
State Rep. Justin Humphrey filed House Bill 1648 with the intent to have the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Division create specific hunting licenses and fees and set annual dates for a Bigfoot hunting season.
Humphrey is the representative for District 19, which includes the counties of Atoka, Bryan, Choctaw, and Pushmataha. He says the reason he wants to establish a Bigfoot hunting season is to boost tourism in the area.
“Tourism is one of the biggest attractions we have in my House district,” Humphrey said. “Establishing an actual hunting season and issuing licenses for people who want to hunt Bigfoot will just draw more people to our already beautiful part of the state. It will be a great way for people to enjoy our area and to have some fun.”
The town of Honobia, OK already hosts an annual Bigfoot Festival in October and Humphrey says he is hoping the proposed hunting season will coincide with the festival.
Humphrey doesn’t want anyone to actually kill Bigfoot, however. He says he’s working with the state wildlife and tourism departments to ensure the final language of the bill makes it clear the hunting licenses only cover trapping Bigfoot.
He also hopes to be able to offer a $25,000 bounty for the first person to trap Bigfoot.
“A lot of people don’t believe in Bigfoot, but a lot of people do,” Humphrey said. “Just like some people like to go deer hunting, while some don’t.”
