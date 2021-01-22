West Texas Rehab: Teaching pediatric patient how to walk

SAN ANGELO, Texas (TNN) - The 51th Annual West Texas Rehabilitation Center’s telethon is set for January 23, and we’re giving you an inside look at how the non-profit is enriching people’s lives.
For a little boy with limited mobility due to spina bifida, Nehemiah Rocha can certainly get around.
With the help of pediatric therapists at West Texas Rehab, and some homework, his strength grows every day. Nehemiah’s mom, Gerilynn says he’s hitting the all the milestones for success.
“It’s been awesome,” said Rocha. “He’s come a long way. He was always casted, having to wear braces. He can do anything without his braces.”
The Rocha’s live in Ozona, more than an hour away from San Angelo where Nehemiah receives therapy.
They make the drive every week so the four-year-old can get therapy from several departments.
“Nehemiah receives OT and PT, it’s convenient that is a one-stop shop for him and his family,” said Lindsey McMillan, the Director of Pediatrics at West Texas Rehab. “They make that commitment to see us and his therapist. It’s convenient that we can work with them to have all those things here.”
West Texas Rehab provides these services to people, regardless of financial circumstance.
”We’re a single income family of five,” Rocha said. “My husband works, I stay home to care for Nehemiah 24/7. So, it really helps to have all the donors who are able to sponsor for the scholarship program, it covers a lot of costs - medical costs.”
As for Nehemiah’s future, Gerilynn is excited to see his first steps and says it wouldn’t be a possibility without West Texas Rehab.
”He’s hit every milestone and succeeded above and beyond,” said Rocha. “And the therapists. If it weren’t for them, he wouldn’t be here today.”
This Saturday night you can watch the West Texas Rehab Telethon and Auction on 7News. It will air at 7 p.m. and will go on through midnight.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.