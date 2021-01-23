City of Altus to resume issuing penalties and cut-off notices on delinquent accounts

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Altus will be resuming penalties and cut-offs on delinquent utility accounts.
The city says that effective February 1, their normal policy of issuing penalties and cut-offs on delinquent utility accounts will resume. They had originally suspended issuing penalties and cut-offs to assist residents who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, if your account is delinquent but you’ve been adversely affected by the pandemic and can provide proof of that, you may qualify for assistance.
Qualified residents may be eligible for up to 6 months of financial assistance from Altus’ COVID-19 program. Applications are available on-line at www.altusok.gov/covid19, at the City of Altus drive thru, 509 S. Main or at Operation Care 221 W. Walnut. You may also call (580) 318-2490 to schedule an appointment for an interview.
