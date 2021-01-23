First Alert Forecast (1/23PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Well today has been a very dreary and gloomy day. We’ve seen overcast skies, foggy/ misty conditions with temperatures only the upper 40s and low 50s as of 4PM. Temperatures for the rest of this evening and overnight will continue to hover where they currently stand. Light rain/ drizzle is also expected to continue with temperatures falling into the 50s by morning. Overnight some areas of patchy fog cannot be ruled out so take extra precaution when out driving due to limited visibility.
Tomorrow is a very interesting weather day. Here’s why. First a cold front will make it’s way through Texoma during the late morning/ early afternoon hours. It’ll stall just along or slightly below the Red River so afternoon temperatures will vary tomorrow. Expect low 60s out along I-44 and east but mid 40s to mid 50s out west. Ahead of the front conditions will be rather warm and mild. With warm air and more moisture light rain/ drizzle will spread over the area from the south during the day. Towards the afternoon and evening, thunderstorms pass by and a few of them could be on the severe side. With the abundance in moisture heavier amounts of rainfall will be across southern Oklahoma and north Texas.
Highest threat for thunderstorms will be between 7PM on Sunday and 2AM Monday. The risk for severe storms will continue overnight into Monday due to instability and shear present in the atmosphere. Small hail the size of quarters, heavy downpours and winds up to 60mph are the top concerns. By the time Good Morning Texoma starts on Monday overall conditions will settle down.
Clouds will taper off and cold weather will follow for Monday and Tuesday. Highs for Monday in the upper 50s. High temperatures on Tuesday will fall into the mid 50s on Tuesday. Cold air will be reinforced by another cold front Tuesday night. Moisture is somewhat lacking with this system but a few light showers (and in some areas a light wintry mix) is possible as this front passes by Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Timing for this precipitation looks to be between 1-7AM Wednesday.
A ridge of high pressure will dominate after the front allowing for temperatures to gradually warm back up. 40s on Wednesday will eventually turn into low 60s on Friday and mid to upper 60s on Saturday. The next chance for precipitation will also arrive over the weekend.
Stay up-to-date with the changing forecast by downloading the First Alert 7 Weather App.
Have a great Saturday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.