First Alert Forecast (1/23PM)

Tomorrow is a very interesting weather day. Here’s why. First a cold front will make it’s way through Texoma during the late morning/ early afternoon hours. It’ll stall just along or slightly below the Red River so afternoon temperatures will vary tomorrow. Expect low 60s out along I-44 and east but mid 40s to mid 50s out west. Ahead of the front conditions will be rather warm and mild. With warm air and more moisture light rain/ drizzle will spread over the area from the south during the day. Towards the afternoon and evening, thunderstorms pass by and a few of them could be on the severe side. With the abundance in moisture heavier amounts of rainfall will be across southern Oklahoma and north Texas.