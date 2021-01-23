Ft. Sill holds retirement ceremony

FT. SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Ft. Sill held a retirement ceremony Friday afternoon.
The ceremony was held at the Cache Creek Chapel in honor of 12 people who have dedicated over 20 years of service to the armed forces.
Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin Bowens spoke to 7News about his new journey of starting his civilian career, even though he says he’ll miss the military life.
“The challenge that I face is that you don’t have that connection, you don’t have that dependency that you know was there at Fort Sill. Even though I’m retiring I still want to be part of that community, dealing with the military and sharing the knowledge that I have. And as I go back and forth, giving back to remembering how I got here,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin Bowens of the 75th Field Artillery Brigade.
We wish him and the other 11 people who retired today the best of luck going forward.
