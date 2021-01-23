Ft. Sill senior leadership receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

FT. SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Senior leadership on Fort Sill received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.
Health care providers and first responders have already received their vaccine as part of the previous phase. The next phase includes members of leadership such as Commanding General Kenneth Kamper.
Officials say that deploying units who chose to receive to have also been vaccinated already.
Command Sgt. Major Steve Burnley says he got the vaccine to protect himself and his family and he hopes he can set an example for others.
“I’m comfortable enough that its my personal decision to get the vaccine so that I’m protected, those I interact with are protected, but I’m also hoping to kill the virus,” said Command Sgt. Major Steve Burnley.
Fort Sill officials say they received the first Pfizer shipment last Thursday.
They expect to run out of their current supply by early next week, but hope for another supply shortly after that.
