Threats to Oklahoma schools can now be reported anonymously via text

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Threats in Oklahoma schools can now be reported anonymously via text thanks to a partnership between the Oklahoma State Department of Education and the Oklahoma School Security Institute.
Students, teachers, and other school staff can now report any incident that could possibly compromise the safety or security of Oklahoma schools and school events by texting the tip line. This will allow anonymous, two-way communication, including images and video to be sent 24 hours a day.
“Students need to feel safe and comfortable for meaningful learning to occur,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “We must do everything in our power to ensure student safety, and we are grateful for this partnership that allows for us to expand the tip line.”
To report suspicious activity via text, all you need to do is text “OKSThreat” to 226787.
You can also make a report by calling the tip line at 855-337-8300 or visit the Oklahoma School Security Institute’s website.
