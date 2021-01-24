Sterling girls miss out on tournament due to contact tracing

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Area high school basketball teams competed on the final day of the Comanche County Tournament at the Great Plains Coliseum Saturday. Four local teams had to drop out due to COVID-19 and quarantine.
The Sterling Tigers girls’ basketball team advanced to the Comanche County Tournament finals with a win on Thursday night, but by Friday at practice, they were forced to drop out due to contact tracing.
The team’s coach Darrell Stanley said the girls played another team Monday and won that game but found out a girl on that team tested positive for COVID the same day.
“I don’t know how many seasons I’ve had where at the end of kids’ careers, they did not take it as hard as those girls took it yesterday,” he said. “There wasn’t a dry eye in the gym.”
Four senior girls on the team whose dream to play in the tournament was crushed.
He said it was heartbreaking to tell the girls the news they wouldn’t get the chance to compete against Walters in the championship.
“People don’t realize, but there’s going to be eight really lucky teams to get into a state tournament, so this county tournament is a lot of girls - that’s their dream, to win the county tournament,” he said.
Janey Gordon’s daughter Reese McGuire is a senior on the team. She said they offered to get the entire team tested for COVID-19 before playing, but the answer was still no.
”My daughter was crying and saying “I will never walk on that court again to play for a championship, Mom. That was it, this was my last chance,’” she said.
She said, as a mother, it’s one of the worst feelings to watch your child experience that kind of disappointment, especially after working hard for years to reach a goal.
“We have a wonderful group of girls,” she said. “The thing is, that team is a team right now, this year. They won’t be that team next year.”
