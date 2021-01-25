First Alert Forecast (1/25AM)

Good Monday morning Texoma. What a interesting January morning to say the least! We’re dealing with foggy conditions, thunderstorms (a few severe too) and a stalled front! The last line of thunderstorms as of typing this (right after 3AM) is now moving through the I-44 corridor. A few severe thunderstorms are likely with hail the size of half dollars and winds gusts near 60mph are the top threats. By sunrise today the weather in terms of rain/ thunderstorm activity will settle down. All activity will push east and gradual clearing is expected to take place. Mostly sunny skies are expected this afternoon.