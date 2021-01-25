First Alert Forecast (1/25AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good Monday morning Texoma. What a interesting January morning to say the least! We’re dealing with foggy conditions, thunderstorms (a few severe too) and a stalled front! The last line of thunderstorms as of typing this (right after 3AM) is now moving through the I-44 corridor. A few severe thunderstorms are likely with hail the size of half dollars and winds gusts near 60mph are the top threats. By sunrise today the weather in terms of rain/ thunderstorm activity will settle down. All activity will push east and gradual clearing is expected to take place. Mostly sunny skies are expected this afternoon.
Temperatures today are a bit tricky and weird. We have a stalled warm front just to our south that’ll move north throughout the day allowing for some warming to take place. Warmest temperatures will be down south in our north Texas counties and coolest temperatures will be along I-40. Expect high temperatures to range from the upper 50s and low to mid 50s. The warm front will be over powered by a cold front during the afternoon and colder air will filter in.
With much lighter winds and clearing skies temperatures by sunrise tomorrow morning will fall below freezing for much of the area.
Tuesday will see sunshine with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s. Light winds will continue out of the northeast at 5 to 15mph. Another cold front will move quickly through the area late Tuesday night. This will reinforced cooler and a colder airmass for Wednesday. Moisture is very limited and some what lacking but a few light showers and even flurries aren’t completely out of the question as the front passes. No significant impacts are anticipated. Cloud cover will increase overnight as the front passes by.
Clouds will taper off during the morning hours and the rest of Wednesday will stay sunny and cooler. Highs only in the mid 40s. Winds out of the north at 10 to 15mph.
With ridging taking place in the upper level portions of the atmosphere we’re looking at drier weather and an increase in temperatures. Thursday will rise back into the low 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Partly cloudy on Friday with highs in the low 60s.
Another front arrives by the end of the week and it looks like our next big chance for rain across southwest Oklahoma and north Texas will be late Friday night into Saturday morning.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
