Lawton Police Academy welcomes new class

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Academy welcomed a new class of 18 cadets today.
The class was set to start last year, but due to COVID, it was put on hold indefinitely. Eight students from the original class were willing to return and are excited to become police officers.
The Academy Coordinator Danny Smith said this class is much needed with many officers retiring and moving on to other jobs.
“It is the absolute greatest thing to be able to see a young, brand new person coming off the street with really an idea of what they’re doing but they don’t know what they’re getting themselves into and to just watch that person grow and be able to train those officers and say I was able to have a hand in their training,” he said.
One cadet said he grew up in New York City, where it was a little rough, so he always looked up to law enforcement.
The class will train for twenty weeks and graduate in June.
