10 new deaths, 102 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 10 new deaths and 102 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 113 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 13,687 cases in Wichita County, with 2,422 of them still being active.
There are currently 2,339 patients recovering at home while 83 are in the hospital. There are currently 17 patients in critical condition.
There have been 278 total COVID-19 related deaths, 10,987 recoveries and 64,219 negative tests in Wichita County.
There are now 195 tests still pending.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 9,494
- Second dose - 1,633
The Health District sadly has ten deaths to report today; Case 11,108 (60 - 69), Case 12,117 (80+), Case 13,450 (30 - 39), Case 10,885 (70 - 79), Case 12,598 (60 - 69), Case 13,136 (60 - 69), Case 13,099 (60 - 69), Case 11,246 (80+), Case 12,994 (70 - 79) and Case 12,636 (70 - 79).
They received 31 cases Saturday, 12 cases Sunday, and 59 cases today for a total of 102 new cases to report. There are 83 hospitalizations and 113 recoveries to also report today.
Total Hospitalizations = 83
Stable = 66
Critical = 17
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Critical - 1
30 - 39
No hospitalizations
40 - 4923
Stable - 4
Critical - 2
50 - 59
Stable - 5
Critical - 4
60 - 69
Stable - 15
Critical - 4
70 - 79
Stable - 23
Critical - 5
80+
Stable - 19
Critical - 1
