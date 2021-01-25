7News First Alert Weather: Sunday, January 24, 2021 - Strong storms to end before daybreak

There is a ‘Slight Risk’ for scattered strong to severe storms this evening for the following counties: Young, Jack, Clay, Montague, Archer, Wichita, Cotton, Jefferson, Stephens and parts of Comanche. There is a ‘Marginal Risk’ for the remaining counties across Texoma for the potential to see an isolated strong to severe storm. Models suggest that the strongest storms should begin to move into the western half of the viewing area around 8-9pm. The squall line of showers and strong thunderstorms will move eastward and across Texoma through 3am. The main threats with any organized strong/severe thunderstorms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and large hail (half dollar to golf ball sized). There will also be the possibility of localized street flooding with a few areas seeing rain totals as high as 2′'.