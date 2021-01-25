Woman taken to hospital after reportedly jumping out of moving car near Elgin

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - A woman was taken to the hospital by helicopter Monday afternoon.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Elgin First Responders and Comanche County Sheriffs responded to the accident which occurred around 12:30 p.m.
A man and woman were reportedly driving down State Highway 17 near Elgin when, authorities say, that the two began having a verbal argument.
According to officers on the scene, the woman, who was a passenger, jumped from the moving vehicle.
Authorities say she was taken via helicopter to receive medical treatment.
