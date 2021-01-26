Altus artist drawing pet portraits to raise money for community

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - An Altus man has turned his love of drawing pets into a way to help those in need in his community.
Throughout the pandemic, the First United Methodist Church says they’ve seen an increase in use of their blessing boxes around town. Altus artist Larry Davis realized he could turn his hobby into a helping hand.
“One night I guess I had a guilty conscious and I couldn’t go to sleep. I got to thinking that I had been drawing these pictures of animals, mostly for friends and relatives, mostly my kids. It hit me that I might be able to use my hobby to fund those,” Davis said.
Davis reached out to the church that has been filling the boxes twice a week.
“It costs about $1,000 a month and we fill up four stations. We get groceries, hygiene items and other seasonal stuff like blankets and gloves, even school supplies and that kind of thing,” said Morgan Mitchell Young, Youth Director at First United Methodist Church.
Davis has always loved to draw and to get started he says he just needs a few pictures of your furry friends.
“I’ve done alpacas, rabbits, roadrunners, goats, raccoons and lots of dogs and cats,” Davis said.
So far, Davis has done about 30 pet portraits, with each dollar raised from them going to his community.
“There are food pantries and great opportunities in town but this is an opportunity for people to come get help without judgment and get help any time of day,” Young said.
Davis asks for a minimum $50 donation for the portraits. So far, he’s raised over $2,100 for the blessing box. If you want your pet drawn, you can call (580) 482-0795 or email morgan.fumc@gmail.com.
