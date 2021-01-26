First Alert Forecast (1/26AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
With clear skies and the cold front from yesterday temperatures this Tuesday morning are in 20s and 30s for most. With winds out of the north around 15mph wind chill values are even colder. Bundle up with that extra jacket before heading out the door this morning.
Today will consist of sunny skies but cloud cover will increase as the day goes on with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s. Light winds out of the northeast at 5 to 15mph. Another cold front will move quickly through the area late Tuesday night. This will reinforced cooler air for tomorrow. Moisture is very limited and some what lacking but a few light showers and even flurries aren’t completely out of the question as the front passes. No significant impacts are anticipated. Cloud cover will increase overnight as the front passes by.
Clouds will taper off during the morning hours and the rest of Wednesday will stay sunny and cooler. Highs only in the mid 40s. Winds out of the north at 10 to 15mph.
With ridging taking place in the upper level portions of the atmosphere we’re looking at drier weather and an increase in temperatures. Thursday will rise back into the low 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Partly cloudy on Friday with highs in the low 60s.
Another front arrives by the end of the week and it looks like our next big chance for rain across southwest Oklahoma and north Texas will be late Friday night into Saturday morning.
Stay up-to-date with the changing forecast by downloading the First Alert 7 Weather App.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.