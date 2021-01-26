First Alert Forecast (1/26AM)

Today will consist of sunny skies but cloud cover will increase as the day goes on with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s. Light winds out of the northeast at 5 to 15mph. Another cold front will move quickly through the area late Tuesday night. This will reinforced cooler air for tomorrow. Moisture is very limited and some what lacking but a few light showers and even flurries aren’t completely out of the question as the front passes. No significant impacts are anticipated. Cloud cover will increase overnight as the front passes by.