Neighbors react to deadly Walters fire

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) - The Walters Fire Department and Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s office say a man was killed in Sunday night’s house fire in Walters.
Authorities have not released the victim’s name or how the fired started.
A neighbor heard a loud boom and walked outside to see a duplex across the street engulfed in flames.
Kathleen Fullington said she was watching TV when the lights flickered, but thought it was from the storm.
“I come into the living room and I saw this bright light on my window and I thought ‘What is that?’ and I come out - firemen were everywhere,” Fullington said. “Those two apartments were fully engulfed. I mean, just burning.”
Officials aren’t sure what caused the fire yet, but neighbors speculate everything from the victim’s oxygen tank to an electrical transformer to a hot plate.
One man said he was about to go to sleep when he heard commotion outside.
“I heard some people beating on my door and said ‘Go away! I’m trying to sleep!’ and then they said ‘Fire!’ so I got up and got dressed and came outside because they was making us go across the street,” Dewey-Woods.
Neighbors said the victim was a nice, older man who mostly kept to himself.
“All I seen was flames shooting up when I came out,” Dewey-Woods said. “They were afraid embers were going to blow and catch our roofs on fire, so they ushered us - me and my neighbor - out.”
A young woman lived on the other side of the duplex.
Neighbors said it’s a blessing that she was in Lawton with her family at the time of the fire.
“I had no worries here and then that fire and seeing it and how close it was,” Fullington said. “It was shaking. It was raining. You’re trying to keep warm with no power, but I got in my car and sat and said ‘Thank God.’ God is my refuge.”
The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the deadly fire.
