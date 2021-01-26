New way for residents to keep up with Lawton’s parks plan

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton has launched a website to keep citizens informed about their Master Park Plan.
Since the Master Park Plan is a 15-year plan, Parks and Recreation Director Jeffery Temple wants the community to be involved in the changes that are happening in the area by visiting lawtonparksplan.com.
“We always want community input good, bad, or ugly. We don’t have all the answers but we want input,” Temple said.
Temple said the website will be updated anytime new things come up. Also you can also sign up for alerts to get them by text or email.
“For example, it’ll stay the same between now and the 2nd of February and 3rd of February is when we have our first visiting meetings and once we get through we the meetings all that information goes on,” Temple said.
Temple said a survey that was sent out to random citizens in Lawton will be on the website as well once they get those results back.
“The survey asks a number of questions, it’s not too long, a couple of pages but it asks questions about the different quality of life issues, what do they like to do, which parks do they use. We want to know if folks on Fort Sill are coming into our parks and if not get some idea of why they aren’t coming in, and community members here in Lawton as well,” Temple said.
So far, the City has started replacing older signs in several parks with newer up-to-date signs.
“In addition to that, they’ll start seeing work on the tennis courts in Greer Park. We are completely resurfacing those and getting ready for tournament use in the spring,” Temple said.
He said lights will also be upgraded in Greer Park.
The City will have a public input opportunity on ZOOM on February 3rd at 6p.m.
Pre-registration link:
