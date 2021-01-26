7News First Alert Weather: Monday, January 25, 2021 - Reinforcing cold fronts keeps a cool air mass in place through midweek

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Skies will remain clear tonight behind a secondary cold front that is moving through Texoma. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph and overnight lows will fall into the upper-20s.
A cool and dry air mass will remain in place for much of Tuesday. Highs will top out in the upper-40s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph. Another cold front will approach the area during the evening bringing a slight chance for a stray and short-lived shower along with the chance for light snow for parts of Beckham, Washita and Caddo counties.
Highs are expected to be well below average behind the front with highs only topping out in the low-to-mid 40s on Wednesday.
An upper level ridge of high pressure will build across the plains and allow a warming trend to start late in the workweek with highs getting back into the low-60s by Friday.
