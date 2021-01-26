7News First Alert Weather: Tuesday, January 26, 2021 - Reinforcing push of cold air will allow for a chilly Wednesday across Texoma

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
An approaching upper low and a trough will move across Texoma tonight. Skies will be partly cloudy with the chance for a stray shower and light flurries as far south as Comanche county. No accumulation is expected for areas along and south of I-40 with any accumulating snow confined to the Texas and Oklahoma panhandle. There could be a few slick spots on the roadways for areas that see any type of precipitation as overnight lows are expected to fall in the upper 20s. The reinforcing push of cold air will arrive overnight.
Skies will be bright and sunny, however with the cool air mass in place highs will only top out in the low 40s. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph with higher wind gusts. As a result, wind chills will be in the low-to-mid 30s all afternoon.
Skies will become mostly clear and winds will relax out of the north on Wednesday evening setting up good radiational cooling to take place into Thursday morning.
The warming trend is expected to begin on Thursday as an upper level ridge of high pressure expands across the plains.
