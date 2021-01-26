7News First Alert Weather: Tuesday, January 26, 2021 - Reinforcing push of cold air will allow for a chilly Wednesday across Texoma

An approaching upper low and a trough will move across Texoma tonight. Skies will be partly cloudy with the chance for a stray shower and light flurries as far south as Comanche county. No accumulation is expected for areas along and south of I-40 with any accumulating snow confined to the Texas and Oklahoma panhandle. There could be a few slick spots on the roadways for areas that see any type of precipitation as overnight lows are expected to fall in the upper 20s. The reinforcing push of cold air will arrive overnight.