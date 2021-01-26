STATE UPDATE: Oklahoma Coronavirus cases increase by 1,700

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - On Monday Oklahoma reports 1,700 new Coronavirus cases and 14 additional deaths from the virus.
Since Friday in Southwest Oklahoma there have been 5 new deaths reported in Comanche County. Stephens and Caddo Counties both saw 2 deaths from Coronavirus. There was 1 death each in Greer, Jefferson and Washita counties.
There has also been an increase in Coronavirus cases in Southwest Oklahoma since Friday. Comanche County reported 371 new cases, Stephens county reported 98 new cases, and Caddo county reported 70.
All other counties in Southwest Oklahoma have reported less than 45 new cases since Friday.
