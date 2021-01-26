STATE UPDATE: Oklahoma reports 1,571 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - On Tuesday Oklahoma reports 1,571 new COVID-19 cases and 30 additional deaths from the virus statewide.
Two of those deaths were from Greer County. There were no additional deaths in Southwest Oklahoma counties reported Tuesday.
Southwest Oklahoma is reporting an increase in confirmed cases on Tuesday, though. Comanche County reported 157 new cases, Stephens county reported 10 new cases, Caddo county reported 12, Beckham County reports 11 new cases and Kiowa County had 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Other Southwest Oklahoma counties are reporting 6 or fewer new cases. Harmon and Washita counties have reported zero new cases for the day.
