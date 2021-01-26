UPDATE: Crime Stoppers releases pictures of Lawton robbery suspect

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Authorities are still looking for a suspect in the robbery of the Gamestop on Northwest 67th Street in Lawton last Friday.
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma released pictures of the suspect on their Facebook page. They say the store was robbed at gunpoint and the suspect was able to get away with money from the registers.
If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you can call 580-355-4636 or submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers’ website.
All tips are anonymous and could lead to a cash reward.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.