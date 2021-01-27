City of Lawton to begin renovating tennis courts

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton City Council voted officially to contract with Merritt Tennis and Track Systems of Oklahoma City to renovate and resurface several tennis courts across town at the council meeting on Tuesday.
Deputy City Manager Bart Hadley said they’ll start with the two most used complexes, which are Greer Park on 38th Street next to Kidzone and 35th Division Park.
“We have our tennis courts across the city were in need of some resurfacing, not just paint but to actually resurface and fill in cracks and get them back in a real playing order,” Hadley said.
The renovations will include new water fountains, nets, resurfacing, painting and more.
Hadley said in the last five years, people have been more active in the city, so the renovations are necessary and will improve the quality of life for families.
“It’s very inexpensive, relatively inexpensive,” Hadley said. “You can pick up tennis rackets at secondhand stores, relatively inexpensive, tennis balls, and that’s really all it takes to go out with your family and teach and do something together and spend some time outside.”
Merritt is expected to begin renovations on the tennis courts within the next week.
The council also made a budget adjustment of $1.5 million to reimburse the city’s Sewer Rehab Program.
Director of Public Utilities Rusty Whisenhunt said the remediation of the sewer couldn’t wait for the city to move the funds for the Water Treatment Plant.
“Over the past six months, we’ve had to expend Sewer Rehab funds to do some work at the Waste Water Treatment Plant to replace some pumps, to rehab some belt presses,” Whisenhunt said.
He said they’re working on a master plan for the Water Treatment Plant that should be able to carry the city 50 years into the future.
“Turning it into water and solids that we dispose of the solids at the landfall and the water is reclaimed so that it can go back into the streams and not harm the fish and the wildlife,” Whisenhunt.
