Comanche County crash sends four to hospital

NEAR STERLING, Okla. (TNN) -A crash in Comanche County sent several people to the hospital.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol the Collison happened on Northeast 120th Street and Cline Road, just outside of Sterling.
A Pickup truck travelling southbound failed to yield to oncoming traffic when it collided with a car coming west bound on cline road, causing the vehicle to roll.
Four people were taken to hospitals for treatment. The passenger in the pickup truck was admitted to OU medical in good condition with head, leg and internal injuries.
