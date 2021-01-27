Duncan man charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation

Duncan man charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation
By Tiffany Bechtel | January 26, 2021 at 10:16 PM CST - Updated January 26 at 10:16 PM

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Stephens County Prosecutors have charged a Duncan man with domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

According to an affidavit, on January 21 Chance Morton grabbed a woman by the throat and threw her to the ground. He then grabbed her by the throat again, throwing her onto a bed and choking her while standing over her.

The victim was able to get away from Morton.

While investigating the scene, police say they found multiple guns in a closet. They say they confiscated a total of 16 firearms.

Morton has been charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation and possession of a firearm while on probation.

Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.