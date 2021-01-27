Elgin improving safety for football team

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - Elgin’s High School Football team has some brand new safety equipment, thanks to their booster club.
They purchased guardian caps.
They’re padded cloths, designed to fit on top of the helmet to prevent concussions and other serious head injuries.
Head Coach Chalmer Wyatt said he’s been looking for ways to improve the safety of their program.
He got the idea from seeing numerous D1 college programs across the country using the guardian caps.
He said the booster club was able to purchase caps for the entire high school football team.
”They’re going to reduce up to contact up to 33-percent. On top of that they’re going to keep your equipment looking a little bit better. They’re low profile and easy to store, and they’re just a great addition to the game,” Wyatt said.
Wyatt said they will bring them out during spring practice in May, and will only use them for practice during the season.
