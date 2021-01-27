First Alert Forecast (1/27AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
With a cold front overnight temperatures this morning are slightly colder than yesterday. Most are in the 20s and 30s but with winds out of the north and clearing skies those wind chill values are even colder!! Many in the teens to low 20s. While we are cold.. we’re not Bismarck North Dakota cold. They’re currently seeing temperatures in the single digits!!
As the low pressure and cold front moves east so will cloud cover. Expect clouds early with sunny skies expected this afternoon. So before heading out the door this morning not only grab the extra layer but also sunglasses too! Because of the reinforcement of colder air from the cold front highs are only looking to rise into the mid 40s. Winds out of the north at 10 to 15mph.
With clearing skies and light winds overnight temperatures will drop into the low and mid 20s by sunrise Thursday morning. Expect wind chill values to be slightly cooler. By tomorrow we’ll see a small improvement on temperatures. Most will be in the low to mid 50s. South winds at 10 to 15mph. 50s will eventually turn into 60s on Friday as high pressure and ridging dominates the forecast. With this high pressure allows for south winds, more moisture and an increase in temperatures. For Saturday highs will soar into the upper 60s as most of Texoma will see 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year.
Due to the increase in moisture comes an increase in rain chances for late Friday night/ Saturday. As of now it looks like the highest threat for rain will be for southwest Oklahoma. Timing after 10PM Friday and looking like rain will wrap up and clear the I-35 corridor by lunchtime on Saturday. The rest of the day looks dry with clearing skies. Anticipiate breezy conditions west to northwest winds at 15 to 25mph. Gusts higher.
For the second half of the weekend, temperatures will fall just a bit into the mid 50s but this is actually more seasonable for this time of year. Plenty of sunshine though!
Stay up-to-date with the changing forecast by downloading the First Alert 7 Weather App.
Have a great Wednesday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.