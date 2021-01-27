First Alert Forecast (1/27AM)

With clearing skies and light winds overnight temperatures will drop into the low and mid 20s by sunrise Thursday morning. Expect wind chill values to be slightly cooler. By tomorrow we’ll see a small improvement on temperatures. Most will be in the low to mid 50s. South winds at 10 to 15mph. 50s will eventually turn into 60s on Friday as high pressure and ridging dominates the forecast. With this high pressure allows for south winds, more moisture and an increase in temperatures. For Saturday highs will soar into the upper 60s as most of Texoma will see 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year.