Fort Sill Artillery Half Section horse up for adoption following retirement

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A horse on the Fort Sill Artillery Half Section is retiring after being there for 19 years. Now the post is hoping someone will adopt 31-year-old Marty.
Gerald Stuck, Chief of Fort Sill Artillery Half Section, said he’s starting to show his age, so they decided to retire it. While he’ll be leaving the post soon, it sounds like Marty left a lasting impression on the soldiers who worked with him.
“Any new soldier that comes, he will kinda test them,” Stuck said. “He knows when somebody is new on him, and he’ll try them and see what he can get away with, but all and all he has just been a great horse.”
Stuck says they’d like to have a retirement ceremony for Marty. If you’d like to adopt him or get more information on him, you can email gerald.e.stick.cil@mail.mil.
As for the half section, Stuck said they have some new horses they’ll be training to replace the older ones. He said it usually takes about five years of training before they’re ready to go to ceremonies.
