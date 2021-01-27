Fort Sill launches Digital Garrison app

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) -A new app launched over the last few months, will help the community navigate life on Fort Sill.
It’s called the Digital Garrison app, and it’s a one stop shop for information pertaining to the installation.
It’s an app that is now used ARMY wide, with the option to select specific installations for updates.
“It’s a one stop shop to find out your PX needs, commissary and morale welfare and recreation and also it has all the information of hours at our clinic and it’s got school information, data information and special announcements,” said Garrison Commander Col. Rhett Taylor. “If you’re going somewhere it can even give you map directions on how to get there using your phone.”
There’s also an option for the installation to send out push alerts regarding inclement weather.
One of the newest additions to the app is a link that will take soldiers directly to the Army Maintenance or ARMA website, to put in work orders for the barracks.
“What it does is a streamlined method for our soldiers who live in the barracks to to connect directly with maintenance technicians in our Department public works to get real time accurate data and information regarding their work orders in the barracks,” said Garrison CSM Russell Blackwell.
Once a soldier has put in a work order, it will notify a soldier that the Department of Public Works has received it, and is working on it, and also when a technician is on the way.
“It’s important for the soldier to know that hey we we’ve received your email, we’re tracking it, we’re working on it and we’re going to get after it,” said CSM Blackwell.
But the Digital Garrison app isn’t just for soldiers, it’s free for anyone who frequents the installation.
“When you go on there you register, you don’t have to be a military service member or retiree, you put your email in there and I’ll ask you for the installation I do ask that you go in and put Fort Sill on there, and don’t go in as a guest, because then you’ll be counted you’ll get information from this installation,” said Col. Taylor.
There’s also an option to provide feedback to the app developers to continue to make the app better.
The app can be found on Apple Itunes, or the Google Play store.
