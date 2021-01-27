Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra plans two performances for February

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra will be putting on two performances in February.
The first will broadcast on KUCO-FM Performance Oklahoma February 3 from 8 to 10 p.m. with a second show airing on February 6 from 8 to 10 p.m.
The show can also be streamed online on KUCO-FM’s website. This performance will include works by Bach/Gounod, Kreisler, Vivaldi and Schubert led by conductor Jon Kalbfleisch and guest violinist David Kim.
The second show will be LPO’s “Musical Valentine,” which will air on MeTV from 9-10 p.m. Feb. 20 and from 10:35-11:35 p.m. Feb. 21 on KSWO-TV.
This performance will also be streamed on the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra’s website. “Musical Valentine” will feature music from Mozart, Poulenc and Wagner.
For more information you can contact the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra at 580-531-5043 or visit the orchestra’s website.
