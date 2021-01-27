Lawton residential trash collection moving to once-a-week schedule

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton will be moving to a once-a-week residential trash collection schedule beginning April 5, 2021.
Residents will also have a once-a-month bulk waste pickup, which allows for residents to set out four cubic yards of eligible bulk waste to be collected.
City officials say this plan is better for the environment and will hopefully create cleaner neighborhoods.
“This plan is not only better for the environment, but will also create cleaner neighborhoods and allow saving measures incurred to be put toward needed maintenance and equipment,” said Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski, “which will help ensure services are constantly running efficiently for our community.”
A color-coded map and schedule is available on the City of Lawton’s website and a hardcopy of both will be mailed to residents in the coming weeks.
Officials say residents can also lease an additional polycart for $5.20 a month.
If you would like more information, you can contact the Division of Solid Waste Collection at 580-581-3428.
