1 new death, 73 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

By KAUZ Team | January 27, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST - Updated January 27 at 4:47 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 73 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 152 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 13,804 cases in Wichita County, with 2,267 of them still being active.

There are currently 2,185 patients recovering at home while 82 are in the hospital. There are currently 17 patients in critical condition.

There have been 282 total COVID-19 related deaths, 11,255 recoveries and 65,729 negative tests in Wichita County.

There are now 33 tests still pending.

The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:

  • First dose - 9,993
  • Second dose - 1,916

Total Hospitalizations = 82

Stable = 65

Critical = 17

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

Stable - 2

Critical - 1

30 - 39

No hospitalizations

40 - 49

Stable - 5

Critical - 2

50 - 59

Stable - 2

Critical - 4

60 - 69

Stable - 15

Critical - 3

70 - 79

Stable - 22

Critical - 6

80+

Stable - 19

Critical - 1

