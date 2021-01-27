1 new death, 73 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 73 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 152 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 13,804 cases in Wichita County, with 2,267 of them still being active.
There are currently 2,185 patients recovering at home while 82 are in the hospital. There are currently 17 patients in critical condition.
There have been 282 total COVID-19 related deaths, 11,255 recoveries and 65,729 negative tests in Wichita County.
There are now 33 tests still pending.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 9,993
- Second dose - 1,916
The Health District has one death to report today; Case 11,444 (60 - 69).
There are 73 new cases, 82 hospitalizations, and 152 recoveries to also report today.
Total Hospitalizations = 82
Stable = 65
Critical = 17
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Stable - 2
Critical - 1
30 - 39
No hospitalizations
40 - 49
Stable - 5
Critical - 2
50 - 59
Stable - 2
Critical - 4
60 - 69
Stable - 15
Critical - 3
70 - 79
Stable - 22
Critical - 6
80+
Stable - 19
Critical - 1
