STATE UPDATE: Oklahoma reports 2,686 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - On Wednesday Oklahoma reports 2,686 new COVID-19 cases and 65 additional deaths from the virus statewide.
Four of those deaths were from Comanche County. There were no additional deaths in other Southwest Oklahoma counties reported Wednesday.
Some Southwest Oklahoma counties are reporting an increase in confirmed cases, though. Comanche County reported 164 new cases, Stephens county reported 34 new cases, Caddo county reported 27, Beckham County reports 34 new cases, Jackson County had 15 new cases and Tillman County had 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Other Southwest Oklahoma counties are reporting 10 or fewer new cases. Harmon County reported zero new cases for the day.
