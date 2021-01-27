Stephens County man charged with shooting with intent to kill

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Four people have been arrested after being accused of shooting at a home in Duncan.
Authorities say one of those people is 18-year-old Austin Mathis. There are two others being charged as youthful offenders while no charges have been filed yet against the fourth suspect.
According to an affidavit, on January 17 Duncan police responded to a home where they found a large number of bullet holes in the house and vehicles parked in front of the home. Police say they also found casings for both rifles and handguns at the scene.
A witness reported hearing the shots and seeing a black car leaving the area.
Marlow police say they received a report of a stolen four door black car on January 17. The car was found in a field northeast of Marlow on January 18. Investigators say they found evidence inside that linked it to the Duncan shooting.
On January 19 authorities say they responded to a domestic disturbance call where they located one of the suspects. Police say that suspect admitted to stealing the car and that he and two other suspects shot at the home while Mathis recorded them on a cell phone.
Mathis was arrested at Marlow High School and has been charged with shooting with intent to kill.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.