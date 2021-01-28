COVID: Health Department addresses technology barrier for 65+ group

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Oklahoma is still in phase two of the vaccine rollout, which is people in the 65 plus age group. However, that age group is running into problems with scheduling vaccine appointments.
One of those challenges, is technology.
With the health department pushing people to use the new online scheduler portal, it’s making it difficult for some to get access to vaccinations.
Regional Health Director Brandie Combs says the 65 plus group, is the most at risk group for COVID-19.
Which is why it’s so important to make it possible for them to get vaccinated.
She says since technology is not an option for some, being a good neighbor to someone may be the best option.
“I would call on every Southwest Oklahoma resident to help your neighbor. Let’s take care of our 65 and older. So if you know of someone who’s not had access to a vaccine, or is looking for their second dose, please help them, walk alongside them. If we could all just think of one or two people that we could help get through that portal, and help them get an appointment, the better off we’re all going to be.”
