First Alert Forecast (1/28AM)

With clearing skies and light winds overnight temperatures have dropped into the 20s for most with a handful amount of cities/ towns in the 30s. Wind chill values are

much colder! Bundle up before heading out the door- also give yourself plenty of time to defrost vehicles. This afternoon we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will only rise into the upper 40s to low 50s. Temperatures will start to rebound into the 60s by tomorrow afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Most of the day is looking to stay dry but a system will pass by late Friday night bringing with it rain and thunderstorm chances. With more moisture precipitation totals are looking to range between 0.10″ southwest to near half an inch northeast. This system will quickly exit early Saturday clearing the I-35 corridor by lunchtime.