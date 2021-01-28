First Alert Forecast (1/28AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
With clearing skies and light winds overnight temperatures have dropped into the 20s for most with a handful amount of cities/ towns in the 30s. Wind chill values are
much colder! Bundle up before heading out the door- also give yourself plenty of time to defrost vehicles. This afternoon we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will only rise into the upper 40s to low 50s. Temperatures will start to rebound into the 60s by tomorrow afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Most of the day is looking to stay dry but a system will pass by late Friday night bringing with it rain and thunderstorm chances. With more moisture precipitation totals are looking to range between 0.10″ southwest to near half an inch northeast. This system will quickly exit early Saturday clearing the I-35 corridor by lunchtime.
As the system passes by gusty winds will come with it. West to southwest winds at 15 to 25mph. Highest gusts will occur during the afternoon across western Oklahoma. Highs despite the winds will soar into the upper 60s and low 70s.
More seasonable weather is anticipated by Sunday. Highs falling into the mid 50s with northwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Temperatures once again will be on the rise into early next week seeing 60s and 70s day time highs.
The warmer weather will not last as another strong cold front will arrive sometime next week. There are still model differences as to the exact timing but it’s looking like our 70s will turn into 40s and 50s for the first week of February.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
