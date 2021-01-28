LFD INVESTIGATES FIRE AT LAWTON CORRECTIONAL FACILITY

The Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a fire that happened at the Lawton Correctional Facility Wednesday night (Source: KSWO STAFF)
By Korey Middleton | January 28, 2021 at 5:30 AM CST - Updated January 28 at 5:30 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a fire that happened at the Lawton Correctional Facility Wednesday night

According to the Lawton Fire Department, around 11PM, firefighters responded to find smoke coming from a laundry room.

The fire was put out with extinguishers and the sprinkler system, but several guards had to be taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Because it is a correctional facility, the fire marshal is investigating.

