LFD INVESTIGATES FIRE AT LAWTON CORRECTIONAL FACILITY

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a fire that happened at the Lawton Correctional Facility Wednesday night
According to the Lawton Fire Department, around 11PM, firefighters responded to find smoke coming from a laundry room.
The fire was put out with extinguishers and the sprinkler system, but several guards had to be taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
Because it is a correctional facility, the fire marshal is investigating.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.