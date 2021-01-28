Local TSET Program counting on community input for ways to improve the community health

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s TSET Healthy Living Program is reaching out to the community to learn ways to better achieve healthy lifestyles.
Sandy Foster is the Director for the TSET Healthy Living Program in Comanche County.
Foster said this program has helped the community out for more than a decade.
”Memorial has already had three other five-year cycles. This is the first year of that,” Foster said.
Foster said the ultimate goal is to come up with a strategic plan with local help.
“One that the community has talked to us about, they’ve told us what the problems are, they’ve told us what they think a healthy community looks like, and then what we have out in the community that is for healthy, and what we’re lacking in our community. So it’s pulling a lot of data, that hard data, and then talking to people,” Foster said.
That includes going out talking to school superintendents, teachers, business owners, and organizations.
Foster said they’ll work virtually this year because of COVID by using ZOOM and survey money to ask questions about smoking habits and much more.
“Some of it is where you shop for your food, where do you get your food, do you feel like it’s easy to get to, opportunities for physical activities, what type of opportunities do you have,” Foster said.
Foster said it’s vital that they hear from the community since everyone has different circumstances.
TSET wants you to share your thoughts on a ZOOM meeting February 9th & 10th.
Pre-registration links:
Session 1: https://www.eventbrite.com/
Session 2: https://www.eventbrite.com/
