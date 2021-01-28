7News First Alert Weather: Thursday, January 28, 2021 - Next chance for rain arrives late Friday evening and into Saturday morning

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight and overnight lows will fall into the low 30s. Winds will be out of the south-southeast at 5-10 mph.
Skies will be partly cloudy tomorrow and the warming trend will continue with highs topping out in the mid-to-upper 50s. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph with higher wind gusts.
An approaching cold front will bring the chance for scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms late Friday evening and into Saturday morning. Behind the cold front clearing should take place rather quickly with skies becoming mostly sunny by Saturday afternoon.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.