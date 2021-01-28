7News First Alert Weather: Wednesday, January 27, 2021 - Warming trend begins tomorrow with rain chances to kick off the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with overnight lows falling into the low 20s. Winds will be light out of the north at 5-10 mph. Wind chills will be in the teens by the morning commute.
There will be a mix of sun-and-clouds tomorrow as temperatures rebound near 50 degrees. This will mark the beginning of a warming trend that will last into the weekend. Winds will shift to the south at 10-15 mph.
Our next chance for rain will arrive late Friday night and last through Saturday morning. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out, but no severe storms are expected at the moment. A cold front will clear things up by Saturday night, and cool us off into the mid 50s by Sunday afternoon.
